All Quiet at the Pier by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1264

All Quiet at the Pier

All quiet at the Leebitton pier now especially as the Mousa trips are over for the year so seals should be back soon.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Kitty Hawke ace
So quiet and peaceful.
October 12th, 2025  
