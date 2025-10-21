Previous
West Side Sunshine by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1266

A much better day weather wise but mostly spent indoors.

Sunburst out as I was leaving work and hung around for a couple of hours.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
