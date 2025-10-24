Previous
Standstill by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1268

Standstill

The normally calm Lerwick harbour was relatively rough today and boats of all sizes were tied up awaiting some calmer weather which might arrive on Sunday.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
347% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact