Empty Harbour by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1281

Empty Harbour

A glorious day with the vagaries of the weather making Shetland having the sunniest place in the UK today (Lerwick with 5.6 hours) and the coldest place in Baltasound (-0.5°)
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
