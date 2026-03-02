Previous
Brighter Days by lifeat60degrees
Brighter Days

A sunny Monday. Days are getting brighter now even the overcast ones don't seem so bad.

Lifeboat in small boat harbour and Arctic P at Victoria Pier where it has been since 12 February.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Janice ace
Nice colour and reflections.
March 7th, 2026  
