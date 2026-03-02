Sign up
Photo 1283
Brighter Days
A sunny Monday. Days are getting brighter now even the overcast ones don't seem so bad.
Lifeboat in small boat harbour and Arctic P at Victoria Pier where it has been since 12 February.
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8405
photos
131
followers
31
following
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
2nd March 2026 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harbour
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Janice
ace
Nice colour and reflections.
March 7th, 2026
