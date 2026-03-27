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Previous
Photo 1286
Old Tyres Never Die
Always handy for boat protection
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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7
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
27th March 2026 3:28pm
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tyre
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shetland
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lerwick
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