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Previous
Photo 1289
Boats Out
A lot of boats out for the summer but too windy for them to enter the sea,
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
14th April 2026 7:05pm
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shetland
,
sandwick
,
sanick
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