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Previous
Photo 1293
Statsraad Lehmkuhl
We may not have a Tall Ship of our own but the Statsraad Lehmkuhl from Bergen calls Lerwick its second home.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
26th April 2026 8:44am
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tallship
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shetland
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lerwick
Corinna Frappier
Awesome photo.... I just love it !!!
April 26th, 2026
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