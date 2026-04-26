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Statsraad Lehmkuhl by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1293

Statsraad Lehmkuhl

We may not have a Tall Ship of our own but the Statsraad Lehmkuhl from Bergen calls Lerwick its second home.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Corinna Frappier
Awesome photo.... I just love it !!!
April 26th, 2026  
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