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Previous
Photo 1311
Parked Up
Sunday is usually a sailing club day but all quiet today.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th June 2026 9:15am
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shetland
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sandwick
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leebitton
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