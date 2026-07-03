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Viking Cruise Line by lifeat60degrees
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Viking Cruise Line

Viking cruise line are due for 26 visits this year with Viking Jupiter today being number 11.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Suzanne ace
Wow!
July 3rd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Such a large ship!
July 3rd, 2026  
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