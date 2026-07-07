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Tollbooth by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1316

Tollbooth

Small boat harbour in Lerwick
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Ole Kristian Valle ace
Tollbod as we say in Norway.
I have stayed at the Queens Hotel some 20 years ago.
I always love to see your pictures from Shetland. They wake up memories from my four visits there.
July 7th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
July 7th, 2026  
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