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Previous
Photo 1319
Viking Sky
The Viking Sky has already featured this year as it was in Aberdeen on 17th May.
Role reversal today as in this photo it is leaving Lerwick heading to Aberdeen.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
17th July 2026 5:19pm
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shetland
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lerwick
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vikingsky
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