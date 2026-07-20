Ready to Unload

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Photo 1320
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Bressay ferry Leirna docking at the Maryfield terminal on Bressay.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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8
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
20th July 2026 11:31am
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ferry
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shetland
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bressay
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leirna
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