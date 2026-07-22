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Previous
Photo 1321
Aithvoe Marina
A couple of boats at the marina in Cunningsburgh. Since the arrival of the new marina in Cunningsburgh a few years ago this one is now mainly used by small scallop boats.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
22nd July 2026 9:11am
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marina
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shetland
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cunningsburgh
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