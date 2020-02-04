Sign up
Photo 1165
Ready for the Off
I may have my back to you but I know you are there!
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
hare
,
shetland
,
sandwick
