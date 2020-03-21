Sign up
Photo 1198
Twite
You can usually find a Twite in or around the Sumburgh Lighthouse grounds.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
21st March 2020 10:26am
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
twite
Mallory
ace
Great details and I love the blue in the background.
March 21st, 2020
