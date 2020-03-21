Previous
Twite by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1198

Twite

You can usually find a Twite in or around the Sumburgh Lighthouse grounds.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Mallory ace
Great details and I love the blue in the background.
March 21st, 2020  
