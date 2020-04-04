Sign up
Photo 1210
Down the Track
Much easier going down the hill than up!
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3848
photos
149
followers
41
following
331% complete
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th April 2020 1:26pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
