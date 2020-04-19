Sign up
Photo 1225
Primrose
Always good to see the primroses starting to flower.
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3882
photos
147
followers
42
following
335% complete
View this month »
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th April 2020 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
primrose
,
shetland
,
sandwick
