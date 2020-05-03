Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1238
Sandwick School
A quiet place over the last few weeks. One issue with the school closure is that a good number of Oystercatchers are nesting around the playing fields and what will happen to them if the schools return?
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3918
photos
147
followers
42
following
339% complete
View this month »
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
Latest from all albums
1235
1236
1875
802
1876
1237
1238
1877
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
3rd May 2020 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close