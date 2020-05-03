Previous
Next
Sandwick School by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1238

Sandwick School

A quiet place over the last few weeks. One issue with the school closure is that a good number of Oystercatchers are nesting around the playing fields and what will happen to them if the schools return?
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise