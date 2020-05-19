Previous
Greed by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1254

Greed

It took less than 10 seconds for this starling to arrive from when I put the apple on the branch.I hadn't even got to the front door.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Richard Lewis

ace
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Krista Marson ace
nice timely capture
May 19th, 2020  
