Photo 1299
From My Window
The field next to us always looks good at this time of year. The grass cutters will be approaching soon though.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
