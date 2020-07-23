Previous
Next
Parked Up by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1313

Parked Up

Someone was happy leaving their Canoe overnight beside the picnic table at Hoswick.

(Not lugging the camera around so much these days. Iphone works really well and a lot less weight)
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Catherine P
Lovely view and composition.
July 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise