Photo 1374
Before Sunrise
A sign of the year moving on is that the morning walk on a working day is now before the sun rises.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
