Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1442
Favourite Ruin
A brief sunny interlude just after lunch so I decided to visit my favourite ruin again.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4655
photos
161
followers
42
following
395% complete
View this month »
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
Latest from all albums
907
2105
2106
908
196
1442
2107
197
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th December 2020 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ruin
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close