Golden Start to the Year 2 by lifeat60degrees
Leebitton with Mousa in the background at just before 14:00 today after a day of golden sunshine.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Richard Lewis

Sue
Wonderful!
January 1st, 2021  
