Photo 1480
Easier Coming Uphill
This track is very tricky at the moment but I generally come up it and seemed to be doing a lot better than those I met coming downhill.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Taken
9th February 2021 1:53pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
