Hoswick Bay
Hoswick Bay

Quite dark for my first walk this morning. Fortunately the waves breaking in the bay provided change from the grey sea.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
