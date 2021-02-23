Sign up
Photo 1489
Hoswick Bay
Quite dark for my first walk this morning. Fortunately the waves breaking in the bay provided change from the grey sea.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4864
photos
176
followers
45
following
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
Views
0
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
23rd February 2021 7:19am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
