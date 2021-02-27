Sign up
Photo 1492
Noness Road End
The walk to the house at the end of the road is 2 miles and then another two miles out to the end of the point of Noness.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
27th February 2021 12:05pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
noness
