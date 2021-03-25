Sign up
Photo 1514
Down the Seagaet
The road into Leebitton.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Carrie Shepeard
The light is gorgeous in this capture
March 25th, 2021
amyK
ace
Beautiful scene and light
March 25th, 2021
Susan
ace
Beautiful
March 25th, 2021
