Photo 1576
Hillside
Looking down from the Hillside Road.
29th May 2021
29th May 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5182
photos
188
followers
50
following
431% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
29th May 2021 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
hillside
,
sandwick
