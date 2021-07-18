Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1621
A Chat at the Bar
Four house sparrow chicks down at the bar for a chat.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5303
photos
187
followers
49
following
444% complete
View this month »
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
Latest from all albums
999
1618
1619
2314
1620
2315
1621
2316
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
18th July 2021 7:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparrow
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
That's cute :)
July 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close