Photo 1623
New Housing
The new scheme of social housing in the village will soon be complete. It looks like the houses are finished with only the groundworks to be completed.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
2315
1621
2316
1622
2317
2318
1623
1000
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
20th July 2021 7:35am
Tags
shetland
,
social housing
,
sandwick
