Photo 1652
Meadow Pipit on Lichen
I'm assuming this is a young Meadow Pipit as there were quite a few about with some adult birds.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
25th August 2021 2:41pm
Tags
lichen
shetland
meadow pipit
sandwick
