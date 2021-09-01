Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1659
Casting Couch
Meanwhile hoping for a part in the Shetland TV drama is this seal directly below the sign advising of possible road closures due to filming.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
5419
photos
185
followers
49
following
454% complete
View this month »
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
Latest from all albums
1657
2361
1029
1658
2362
1030
1659
2363
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
1st September 2021 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seal
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Nice capture
September 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close