Casting Couch by lifeat60degrees
Casting Couch

Meanwhile hoping for a part in the Shetland TV drama is this seal directly below the sign advising of possible road closures due to filming.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Nice capture
