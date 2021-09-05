Sign up
Photo 1663
Being Watched
Cattle keeping a watchful eye as we head close to their field this morning.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th September 2021 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
shetland
,
sandwick
