Photo 1666
Mist in Lerwick
Clear in Sandwick when we left for Lerwick which we could see was shrouded in mist. Four hours later it was reversed as Lerwick was clear and Sandwick fog bound.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
8th September 2021 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mist
,
shetland
,
cunningsburgh
