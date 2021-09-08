Previous
Next
Mist in Lerwick by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1666

Mist in Lerwick

Clear in Sandwick when we left for Lerwick which we could see was shrouded in mist. Four hours later it was reversed as Lerwick was clear and Sandwick fog bound.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
456% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise