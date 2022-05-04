Previous
Twite by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1698

Twite

I see Twite a lot on my walks but for the past two weeks there has been a pair in the garden with this one today in the front garden.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
