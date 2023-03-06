Previous
Croft for Sale
Photo 1719

Croft for Sale

I noticed at the weekend that this croft at the south end of the village has been put on the market. Remote setting but not too far off the beaten track although I'd recommend a good freezer to any potential buyers.
6th March 2023

Richard Lewis

Photo Details

Karen
I’d buy it tomorrow if my life circumstances were different! I love the remoteness of it. Far from the madding crowd, as they say. Just wonderful.
March 6th, 2023  
