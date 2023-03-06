Sign up
Photo 1719
Croft for Sale
I noticed at the weekend that this croft at the south end of the village has been put on the market. Remote setting but not too far off the beaten track although I'd recommend a good freezer to any potential buyers.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6125
photos
167
followers
45
following
470% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
6th March 2023 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
croft
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
rompa
Karen
ace
I’d buy it tomorrow if my life circumstances were different! I love the remoteness of it. Far from the madding crowd, as they say. Just wonderful.
March 6th, 2023
