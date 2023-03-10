Sign up
Photo 1723
A view from up the hill. Some of the snow has gone but cold enough for most to stay with us for a few days yet.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6133
photos
166
followers
45
following
472% complete
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1720
2914
1721
2915
2916
1722
1723
2917
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
10th March 2023 2:38pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
Dianne
A beautiful view from the hill.
March 10th, 2023
