Photo 1724
Looking South
My walk this morning took in the near coast in this photo.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6135
photos
166
followers
45
following
472% complete
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1721
2915
2916
1722
1723
2917
1724
2918
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th March 2023 10:28am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 11th, 2023
