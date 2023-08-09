Sign up
Previous
Photo 1782
Hoswick Beach
Although windy all day the sun appeared in the afternoon. Testing a different combination of lens and camera and I beginning to thin the photographer and not the camera / lens is the issue!!
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful scene
August 9th, 2023
