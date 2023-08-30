Previous
Cut While Dry by lifeat60degrees
This field had its only cut this year this morning. There is a big variety of wild flowers in this field which I think is the reason that it is only cut after the flowers have died off.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Photo Details

Dianne
A lovely rural image.
August 30th, 2023  
