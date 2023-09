Swinister Burn

The burn I call Swinister burn as it is at Swinister at this point is known on the map as the Burn of Hoswick where it ends up. I often wonder what places / areas would be called now if they were being named for the first time. Burn of Aly perhaps after the great Aly Bain from these parts or more internationnaly the Burn of Kylie? I think we'll keep it at Swinister or Hoswick.