Previous
Photo 1820
Other Side
Took a wander through undergrowth on the other side of the burn today and came across this open area.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
30th September 2023 9:45am
Tags
burn
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
