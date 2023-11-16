Previous
Morning Calm by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1839

Morning Calm

The burn and sea at Hoswick was very calm this morning. So calm that along the half mile of the burn there was not a bird to be seen.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
LManning (Laura)
That's a glorious start to the day.
November 16th, 2023  
