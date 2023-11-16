Sign up
Photo 1839
Morning Calm
The burn and sea at Hoswick was very calm this morning. So calm that along the half mile of the burn there was not a bird to be seen.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th November 2023 9:21am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's a glorious start to the day.
November 16th, 2023
