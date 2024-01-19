Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1877
It's Cold You Know
They will be glad that a thaw is on the way.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6765
photos
158
followers
40
following
514% complete
View this month »
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
Latest from all albums
3230
165
1876
3231
166
1877
167
3232
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th January 2024 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
sheep
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Carole G
ace
🫢😂 nice beard he’s got
January 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close