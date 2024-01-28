Sign up
Previous
Photo 1882
Rolling In
A good wind and direction for the waves in the Hoswick Bay this morning.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
28th January 2024 10:32am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
