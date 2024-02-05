Previous
Brindister Fence by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1888

Brindister Fence

I've rarely seen Brindister Loch as calm as this. I pass this loch if driving to and from Lerwick so must have passed it nearly 20,000 times over the last 40+ years.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
517% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Tia ace
Absolutely stunning! Almost abstract. Love it. Fav
February 5th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful reflections. 20,000+ times and there are still new views of it!!
February 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise