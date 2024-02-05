Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1888
Brindister Fence
I've rarely seen Brindister Loch as calm as this. I pass this loch if driving to and from Lerwick so must have passed it nearly 20,000 times over the last 40+ years.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6799
photos
156
followers
40
following
517% complete
View this month »
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
Latest from all albums
3246
170
1886
3247
1887
3248
3249
1888
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
5th February 2024 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
brindister
Tia
ace
Absolutely stunning! Almost abstract. Love it. Fav
February 5th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful reflections. 20,000+ times and there are still new views of it!!
February 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close