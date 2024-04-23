Previous
Seen Better Days by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1936

Seen Better Days

There a few corner posts that are rotting away around here but they still do a job.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
530% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I like it… it has a purpose… it’s ikigai
April 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
April 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise