Photo 1936
Seen Better Days
There a few corner posts that are rotting away around here but they still do a job.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Shetland South Mainland
shetland
post.
sandwick
Beverley
ace
I like it… it has a purpose… it’s ikigai
April 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
April 23rd, 2024
