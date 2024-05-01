Sign up
Photo 1943
Gravestone
Well covered in Lichen. Unable to date as the lichen had completely obscured the details.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Tags
gravestone
shetland
sandwick
Karen
ace
Wow. That’s something to see. What an interesting capture.
May 1st, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh....it's got a fur coat !
May 1st, 2024
