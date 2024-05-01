Previous
Gravestone by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1943

Gravestone

Well covered in Lichen. Unable to date as the lichen had completely obscured the details.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Karen ace
Wow. That’s something to see. What an interesting capture.
May 1st, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh....it's got a fur coat !
May 1st, 2024  
